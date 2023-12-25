SILCHAR: Drugs worth as many as Rs 10 crore have been seized by the police in Cachar district of Assam on Monday (December 25).

The seized dugs were Yaba tablets, worth at least Rs 10 crore in international black market.

Recovery and seizure of the drugs consignment was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (December 25).

The drugs were seized by a joint team of Assam police and border security force (BSF) in Cachar district of Assam.

The seizure of the drugs was made after searching a vehicle that entered into Assam from a neighbouring state.

The Yaba tablets consignment was seized from Chalchapra area of Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

At least five persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure.

“Acting on a tip-off, Cachar police along with BSF conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state carrying Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore from Chalchapra area of Silchar,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “Five persons have been apprehended in this regard.”

Meanwhile, further investigation into the recovery and seizure of the drugs is underway.

WHAT IS YABA TABLET?

Yaba (literally ‘crazy medicine’) is a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

It was formerly known as Yama (literally ‘horse drug’), and now goes by a variety of names, including “bikers’ coffee” and ‘kamikaze’.

Although it is illegal, it has considerable use in Southeast Asia.

It is also known as “baba, guti, bedona, ishtup, apple, patthor, dana, poke, bichi, aeroplane, ghora and kalojori”.

Yaba is typically produced in a round pill form.

There are many different versions of Yaba, and the most common are red, pink, orange or lime green in colour and carry logos such as ‘R’ or ‘WY’.

When swallowed in pill form the duration of the drug’s effect is 8–16 hours, as compared to 1–3 hours when smoked, while the intensity is considerably reduced.

The peak of the drug’s effect is followed by a comedown period lasting 6–10 hours, during which the user may have difficulty sleeping or eating.

Myanmar is the largest producer of methamphetamine in the world, with the majority of Yaba found in Thailand being produced in Burma, particularly in the Golden Triangle and north-eastern Shan State, which borders Thailand, Laos, and China.