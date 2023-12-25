GUWAHATI: At least six persons have been arrested by the police at Bahbari village in Sonitpur district of Assam for allegedly killing a woman.

The accused alleged had killed the woman on suspicion of her being a ‘witch’.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajay Sanghar, Dhiraj Bhaguwar, Suraj Bhaguwar, Pinku Malhar, Baila Sanghar and Babul Nagdhar.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly burnt alive by the accused.

The body has reportedly been sent to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam for post-mortem.

(More details awaited)