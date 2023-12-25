Guwahati: A man from Assam was reportedly found dead in Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as Sujit Bora, a resident of Teok in Jorhat district.

As per reports, the Bora went to Arunachal Pradesh with a friend.

The family said that the person was identified as Hannan while not revealing much about why they had gone to Tirap.

His family suspected that Sujit may have been murdered.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

(More details awaited)