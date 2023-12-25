Guwahati: A team of police in Bajali, Assam apprehended five suspected drug peddlers and confiscated a significant quantity of heroin on Sunday.

Acting on reliable input, the police team initiated an operation at the Morka area near Patacharkuchi in the district.

During the operation, the police team successfully nabbed five individuals suspected of being drug peddlers.

The accused were identified as Ranjan Das, Surajit Das, Lakhi Kalita, Hiranya Sarma, and Udipta Goswami.

Around 60 grams of suspected heroin concealed in 44 plastic vials, along with a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, undisclosed cash, and mobile phones were seized from the accused after a search.

“We received actionable intelligence and swiftly apprehended these five individuals engaged in illegal drug activities,” stated a police official.

He added, “A total of 60 grams of suspected heroin, along with vehicles, cash, and mobile phones, have been recovered from their possession.”