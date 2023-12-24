Guwahati: A cloud of political turmoil hangs over the once-peaceful district of Dima Hasao, Assam threatening to shatter the hard-earned stability achieved through historical struggles, the Trinamool Congress said.

Aching Zeme, Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress District President, addressed the situation at a press meet.

He raised grave concerns over the abductions of three Congress candidates, allegedly perpetrated by the ruling BJP party, as claimed by senior Congress leader Arup Bhattacharya.

“If true, this act poses a serious threat to the democratic fabric of the region”, he said.

Also Read: Assam: Youth killed after wall collapsed in Guwahati

Further adding to the accusations, Bhattacharya had earlier claimed that three more Congress candidates were allegedly lured away by the BJP at the district election office during scrutiny.

These candidates subsequently withdrew their nominations, hinting at undue influence by the BJP.

Also Read: Assam: Another suspected ULFA-I linkman injured in police firing

Zeme further reacting to this said, “These revelations expose the Congress’s shameful alignment with the BJP, jeopardizing the very essence of democracy in Dima Hasao. It appears they have bartered their principles for personal gain.”

The Dima Hasao Trinamool Congress vehemently condemned the actions of the Assam Congress, terming it an act of cowardice.

Zeme asserted that these incidents solidify the Assam Trinamool Congress as the lone party in Dima Hasao capable of standing firm against the BJP.

He emphasized the resilience of TMC candidates in the face of money and power, reiterating their unwavering commitment to the people of Dima Hasao.