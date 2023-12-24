Guwahati: Another person suspected of being a ULFA-I linkman was reportedly wounded in police firing in Sivasagar, Assam on Sunday.

The incident is the second such incident recorded in a day.

The injured person has been identified as Pallab Jyoti Gogoi, a resident of Bikrampur Chariali.

As per reports, the police had fired on him after he allegedly refused to stop when the police asked him.

However, not many details about the operation were revealed.

The person is currently being treated at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Three other youths, also suspected to be linkmen of the ULFA-I, were injured in police firing in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident took place at Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam on Sunday (December 24) morning.

The injured youths have been rushed to the Tinsukua Civil Hospital for treatment.

The injured youths have been identified as Manoj, Deepjyoti and Biswanath.

However, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has denied the injured persons having any links with them.