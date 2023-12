GUWAHATI: Carcass of a rhino has been recovered at the Orang national park in Assam.

The rhino is suspected to have died in a tiger attack.

The carcass of the rhino was recovered from near the Roumari camp inside the Orang national park in Assam.

Forest guards, who were on patrolling duty spotted and recovered the rhino carcass on Sunday (December 24).

Carcass of the rhino has been taken away by the forest officials for autopsy.

(More details awaited)