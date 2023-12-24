Guwahati: A man was reportedly killed in the Maligaon area of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday after a wall collapsed.

The youth reportedly was setting up Christmas decorations in the area.

However, the wall suddenly collapsed while he was setting up the decorations.

Also Read: Assam: Rhino dies in suspected tiger attack in Orang national park

The youth was identified as Raj Nandan Paswan, a resident of the same area.

After the wall collapsed, the locals recovered him and took him to the hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Three suspected ULFA-I linkmen injured in police firing in Tinsukia

However, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

It was not yet known how the wall exactly collapsed.