Guwahati: A man was reportedly killed in the Maligaon area of Guwahati, Assam on Sunday after a wall collapsed.
The youth reportedly was setting up Christmas decorations in the area.
However, the wall suddenly collapsed while he was setting up the decorations.
Also Read: Assam: Rhino dies in suspected tiger attack in Orang national park
The youth was identified as Raj Nandan Paswan, a resident of the same area.
After the wall collapsed, the locals recovered him and took him to the hospital.
Also Read: Assam: Three suspected ULFA-I linkmen injured in police firing in Tinsukia
However, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment.
It was not yet known how the wall exactly collapsed.