Dibrugarh: Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh, Assam is poised for a major leap forward in its operational capabilities as the installation of its state-of-the-art Instrument Landing System (ILS) nears completion.

This crucial project will significantly enhance air safety and efficiency, particularly during challenging weather conditions.

On Sunday, airport authorities announced the successful installation of the Glide Path and Localizer components of the ILS.

These vital parts of the system provide pilots with precise guidance for vertical and horizontal alignment with the runway, ensuring safe and accurate landings even in fog, low visibility, or nighttime operations.

“The completion of the ILS project marks a transformative moment for Dibrugarh Airport,” stated an airport official.

The official added, “Pilots will now have access to highly reliable navigational aids, boosting confidence and operational efficiency during landings.”

The ILS plays a critical role in aviation safety, providing pilots with vital information on their descent angle and runway alignment.

This is particularly crucial in the Northeast region, where challenging weather conditions are often encountered.

Located just 15 kilometres from Dibrugarh town, Mohanbari Airport serves as a vital domestic flight gateway for the region.

The operational advancements brought by the ILS project are expected to further solidify its position as a key aviation hub in the Northeast.

With the successful installation of these key components, Dibrugarh Airport is now on the final stretch towards fully operationalizing its ILS.