GUWAHATI: Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday assured complete support for an approximate investment of Rs 200 crore to build capacity around the medicinal plant sector in Assam and especially the region.

Sonowal visited CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR-NEIST) in Jorhat, Assam on Sunday.

This amount is aimed at creating infrastructure that will strengthen the medicinal plant storage for commercial purposes, boosting research and development of the local herbs and plants for medicinal purposes as well as providing a platform for traditional healers to further their treatments to a wider section of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Mother Nature has blessed this beautiful region of Northeast with rich flora and fauna. This rich bounty of nature must be used responsibly so that the ecology of the region is sustained, while the medicinal benefits from the herbs can be extracted responsibly to amp up India’s rich heritage in traditional medicine.”

“Our rich heritage of traditional medicine, be it Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Unani, Naturopathy, Sowa Rigpa or Homoeopathy, has proven its efficacy for generations after generations and has withstood all the challenges that time posed against it. Under Modi ji, we are revitalising the traditional medicine with a rational approach to scientifically validate its outcome so that more and more people can avail its life-enriching benefit,” Sonowal said.

“As India leads the resurgence of traditional medicine globally, the Northeast, with its rich resource of medicinal plants and herbs, will play a crucial role to act as a harbinger of growth for the healing industry of India,” he said.

During this visit, the Union minister reviewed the progress of different activities undertaken by the institute to strengthen the huge potential of the medicinal plant market in the region. Of the proposed investment for capacity building at CSIR-NEIST, multiple cold storage will be set up for the storage of herbal plants for commercial usage. An approximate investment of Rs 100 crore is set to develop this specialised cold storage for medicinal herbal plants.

A Centre of Medicinal Herbs and Aromatic Plants is also proposed to be set up which will act as a lynchpin of research and development in medicinal plants from the region.

The Centre of Excellence is proposed to be developed with an outlay of Rs 35 crore. To explore possibilities from folk medicine, with scientifically validated outcomes, for the treatment of ailments, a hospital for traditional folk healers is also proposed. The cost for the development of this hospital is pegged at Rs 50 crore.

Speaking further, Sonowal said, “The CSIR-NEIST has been doing some important work in the research of medicinal plants of the region. During our review today, I was briefed about various activities around medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs) cultivation, as well as work done under Aroma Mission. Given the immense potential of the region, as a hotspot of medicinal plants, we are considering setting up cold storage so that commercial viability of medicinal herbs and plants can be explored and enhanced.”

“To further the application of the essence of the medicinal plants found in the region, a centre of excellence is also being considered to be set up in the region. Our rich wisdom in traditional and folk medicine needs careful exploration as well as validation through a scientific approach,” he said.

“A hospital for folk & traditional healers is being considered so that our age-old treatments get scientifically recorded and accorded treatment to the needy in a scientifically valid environment to enrich their quality of life. Altogether this investment of more than Rs 100 crore is yet another step by the Narendra Modi-led government to empower and enable traditional forms of medicine for wider use by people as well as become a major contributor to the global wellness movement towards enriching the quality of lives across the world,” he said.

“With Northeast as Asta Lakshmi with Mother Nature’s blessings, we can power the engine of India’s growth by investing in its natural advantages and becoming a hub of medicinal plants in the world,” he added.