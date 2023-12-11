GUWAHATI: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, spoke as the chief guest at the inaugural Kalyan Barooah Awards 2023 in New Delhi on Monday (December 11).

The award was instituted by the Northeast Media Forum (NEMF) in the fond memory of veteran journalist Late Kalyan Barooah to recognise talent for their excellent contribution to the field of journalism.

Speaking on the occasion, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: “This is a wonderful occasion to remember late Kalyan Barooah, one of the finest journalists from Assam, who made an indelible mark in the field of journalism at the national level.”

He said: “To remember Kalyan da’s rich body of work, this award, instituted in his memory, will go a long way to acknowledge and inspire journalists from the region.”

“We can draw inspiration from his objective and unbiased reportage that conveniently communicated the truth to the readers with utmost accuracy. With a vibrant social media today, the role of professional media is far more important,” said Sonowal.

He added: “We, as a society, still need objective reportage from media outlets that works with the responsibility to present news without bias, providing a platform for diverse voices. The role of professional journalists has increased manifold to report truth objectively and to contribute strongly towards a vibrant free speech environment in the country.”

Sonowal presented the awards to Binod Tamang as the best videographer, Gitika Talukdar as the best photographer, Partha Jyoti Borah for best electronic media-person, Ranju Dodum for best print media-person and Deepak Dewan with the lifetime achievement award.

Speaking further, Sonowal said, “I must applause the efforts made by NEMF and My Home India to institute the Kalyan Barooah Awards, 2023 as a true mark of respect and honouring leading scribes as an acknowledgement to the journalistic ethos, for which Kalyan Barooah is remembered. I am hopeful that this programme inspires young generations to take up journalism as their chosen profession and walk down the path of storytelling with objectivity and impartiality, and with stories from our society that are valid with facts.”

Sonowal congratulated the award winners Deepak Dewan, Partha Jyoti Borah, Binod Tamang, Ranju Dodum and Gitika Talukdar for receiving the Kalyan Barooah Award for 2023 as an acknowledgment to their work as journalists.