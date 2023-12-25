Guwahati: Another youth suspected of being linked to the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was injured in police firing at the Salmara area of Kamrup district in Assam.

While the police had not disclosed much about the operation, a source said that the person had tried to attempt to flee from the police.

The prevent the suspect from fleeing, the police resorted to “controlled firing”, the source said.

The injured person has been identified as Pranjal Das.

He was shot in the leg by the police.

He is currently admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Sunday, three other youths, also suspected to be linkmen of the ULFA-I, were injured in police firing in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident took place at Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam on Sunday (December 24) morning.

The injured youths have been rushed to the Tinsukua Civil Hospital for treatment.

The injured youths have been identified as Manoj, Deepjyoti and Biswanath.

However, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has denied the injured persons having any links with them.