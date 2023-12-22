Guwahati: The Kamrup district administration took decisive action against illegal brick kilns in the Nagarbera locality in Assam, demolishing eight kilns in the Kalubari area on Friday.

This follows public complaints about the environmental and health hazards posed by these unauthorized operations.

“We received complaints from residents about the pollution and health risks associated with these illegal brick kilns,” said an official from the Kamrup district administration.

“After issuing notices, we conducted today’s eviction drive to enforce environmental regulations and protect public well-being,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Assam’s Goalpara district, a similar crackdown saw the demolition of 20 illegal brick kilns in the Rangjuli area.

A team from the Goalpara district administration dismantled the kilns, sending a strong message about the consequences of operating without proper permits and environmental compliance.

These actions highlight the growing concern over the environmental impact of illegal brick kilns in Assam.

These kilns often operate using outdated and polluting technologies, leading to air and water pollution, soil degradation, and public health risks.

The crackdowns by the Kamrup and Goalpara district administrations signal a commitment to addressing this issue and protecting the environment and public health.