Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in CoEES Guwahati Assam.

Oil India Limited (OIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chemist purely on contractual basis in Centre of Excellence for Energy Studies (CoEES), Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : Contractual Chemist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Must have passed Masters Degree in Chemistry of minimum 02 (Two) years duration from a Government of India recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 02 (Two years) post qualification work experience of EOR & Geochemistry related to Petroleum Exploration

(iii) Must have first-hand experience in Core Flood analysis, Rock-Eval Pyrolizer, GC & GC-MS, Ion

Chromatograph

Emoluments : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years & Maximum 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th January 2024 in Oil India Limited, Centre of Excellence for Energy Studies, 5th Floor, NRL Centre, 122A, Christian Basti, G.S. Road, Guwahati, Assam, India, PIN-781005. Time of Registration is 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M

Job Roles :

a) To be posted at CoEES, Oil India Limited, Guwahati, Assam

b) Overall responsible for generation of laboratory data related to EOR and Geochemistry

c) Work with a range of specialist equipment as part of job, including Core flooding apparatus, Slim

tube apparatus, Core saturator, Core aging cell, Dean Stark Apparatus, Pc-Ri Apparatus, Ion Chromatograph and other geochemical analyses etc.

d) Undertake field visits to collect the samples.

e) Interpret a variety of data and analyse results whenever required.

f) Provide support to concerned reporting authority in all laboratory studies.

g) Develop database to track and organize information.

h) The candidate will review and update the requirement of consumables / materials in related

laboratory.

i) The candidate will weekly report the progress of project/assigned works etc. to concerned reporting authority / HoD.

j) The candidate will ensure and follow the safety measures in laboratory and office.

k) The candidate has to maintain the relevant records of analysis/ projects/ results etc.

l) Awareness and adherence to OIL’s HSE policies and Code of Conduct.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with personal bio-data, passport size photograph, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here