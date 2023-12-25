Guwahati: After around four persons suspected of having links with the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were injured during police action in various parts of Assam, the banned outfit claimed that none of the youths had any links with them.

In a press statement issued to the media by the ULFA-I on Monday, the outfit said that they wanted to clarify that the four youths from various parts of the state were not connected to them by any means.

The ULFA-I termed the operations by the Assam Police as “fake encounters” adding that people who believe in democracy, the Constitution and justice should protest the alleged action by the police.

The outfit further urged the people of Assam to demand “solid evidence” of each incident.

They also claimed that if things continue to move the way it is, Assam Police officials will cripple many more innocents forever with such fake encounters on the orders of the “anti-Assam and anti-indigenous” police officers.

They asked if anyone could guarantee that there would families who remained silent during the incidents would not face a similar situation.

The militant outfit also asked the journalists to not solely depend on information provided by the police.

It may be mentioned that at least four people were shot at by police in two different incidents in Assam.

On Sunday night, a youth suspected of being linked to the banned militant outfit was injured in police firing at the Salmara area of Kamrup district in Assam.

The injured person has been identified as Pranjal Das, a resident of Rangia. He was shot in the leg by the police.

He is currently admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Sunday, three other youths, also suspected to be linkmen of the ULFA-I, were injured in police firing in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident took place in Sadiya of Assam on Sunday (December 24) morning.

The injured youths have been rushed to the Tinsukua Civil Hospital for treatment.

The injured youths have been identified as Manoj, Deepjyoti and Biswanath.

The police claimed that the injured were all linked to ULFA-I and were injured during “controlled firing” as they allegedly attempted to flee from police.