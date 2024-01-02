Guwahati: Two men were detained by the police in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday in connection with a firing incident that took place on December 31.

As per reports, on December 31, 2023, a gunshot was heard by the people.

It was later found that two youths driving an SUV fired the round after their vehicle collided with a truck.

On being informed, the police initiated an investigation.

Following the investigation, two youths were apprehended from the Housing Board locality of Hatigaon.

They two were identified as Nurul Hussain and Kabir Ali Ahmed.

As per reports, the police are now interrogating them.

The police are also investigating how the two got the gun in the first place.

A vehicle has also been seized from the two accused.