Guwahati: A 27-year-old man named Joydahan Dilip Bharali from Assam who is a resident of Corlim in Goa has been arrested by Old Goa Police on Monday for murdering his neighbour and native from Assam 23-year-old Tapan Madhu Lal Tiwari.

The incident was reported to have happened on the night of December 31st when both were celebrating the New Year together and got drunk.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said that a fight broke out between the duo after the victim was said something by the accused.

During the fight, the accused stabbed the victim.

Both were working as labourers in Goa and a complaint regarding this was lodged by Manohar Babu Maveda.

The Old Goa Police said that a thorough investigation was done and it was revealed by the accused that he killed the victim during a drunken rage.