Guwahati: Amidst New Year celebrations, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) reportedly died at a hotel in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place last night when the girl along with a few other friends had come to the city from the IIT-G to celebrate the new year.

As per reports, they had booked two rooms in a hotel in Paltan Bazar on New Year’s Eve and then partied at a bar in the GS Road area.

However, after they returned to their rooms at the hotel, the girl started to complain about her health and then fell unconscious.

While she was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, she was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The girl has been reported to be a resident of Telangana.

The police said that they were investigating the incident and were looking for any foul play.

The family of the deceased has also been informed and they are on their way.

The police further said that they are waiting for postmortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of death.