North Lakhimpur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan drowned in the Subansiri river in Bonpuroi, Jamuguri in Lakhimpur district while picnicking on the new year day.

The tragic incident occurred when Seemanta Saikia from Borigaon, Dhalpur in Lakhimpur district was driving his car with his wife and children after spending the day in the riverine area with a picnic on January 1.

While behind the wheel, Saikia lost control of the vehicle and it fell on the Subansiri River.

Though his wife and daughter could come out by breaking the glass of the vehicle, Saikia couldn’t manage to come out and died inside the vehicle under the water.

Saikia was on leave from his posting in Delhi during the accident.

More details are awaited in this mater