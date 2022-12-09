Guwahati: The datesheet for the High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC) 2023 exams has been released.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Thursday released the date sheet for the Class 10 board exam which is scheduled to begin on March 3.

The exams will begin with English on March 3 and will be concluded on March 20 with Advance Mathematics, Geography, History, and others.

The HSLC exam will be held in two shifts- the morning shift is from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift is from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

5 minutes extra time will be given to students to read the question paper before the commencement of the exam.

The practical examinations would be held on February 24 and February 25, 2022.

The shift timing of the practical exam is similar to the theory paper. The practical exams will be conducted in the examination centre from where the candidates will appear for the theory subjects for the same.

The candidates can check the entire Class 10 exam schedule through the official website- sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC Exam Date Sheet 2022

Dates Morning Shift (9 am to 12 noon) Afternoon Shift (1:30 pm to 4:30 pm) March 3, 2023 English – March 4, 2023 Fine Arts (E), Garment Design (E) – March 6, 2023 General Mathematics – March 9, 2023 Social Science – March 10, 2023 Manipuri (E), Santhali (E) Music (E), Dance (E), Woodcraft (E), Bengali (E) March 13, 2023 General Science – March 14, 2023 – Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT or ITES NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Health Care NSQF (E), Agriculture and Horticulture NSQF (E) Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E), Beauty and Wellness NSQF (E), Automotive NSQF (E), Electronics and Hardware NSQF (E), Animal Health Worker NSQF (E), Bodo (E) March 15, 2023 Assamese (E) – March 16, 2023 Hindi (E), Weaving and Textile Design (E) – March 18, 2023 MIL or English (IL) – March 20, 2023 Advance Mathematics (E), Geography (E), History (E), Sanskrit (E), Computer Science (E), Commerce (E), Home Science (E), Nepali (E), Arabic (E), and Persian (E) –