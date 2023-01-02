Guwahati: The Assam government has acquired the ‘Hawa Mahal’, the residence of folk singer late Pratima Pandey Baruah at Gauripur town in Dhubri district.

‘Hawa Mahal’, built by Prabhat Chandra Baruah of the Gauripur royal family, has been handed over to the Assam government by Baruah’s family members for its restoration and conversion into a museum.

Located on the banks of river Gadadhar, the construction of Hawa Mahal was completed in 1914, costing Rs 3.2 lakh at that point in time.

The Assam government paid an amount of Rs 15.20 crore to the family members of Pratima Pandey Baruah, the doyen of Goalparia folk music, for parting with the ownership of their ancestral property.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarna said that converting Hawa Mahal into a heritage monument would be an appropriate tribute to Pratima Pandey Baruah.

Stressing that the lack of scientific approach to preserve the Hawa Mahal and the items associated with it was leading to its gradual decay and destruction, Sarma assured that the state government will provide due care and attention to it from now onwards.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude towards the family members of Pratima Pandey Baruah for their generosity, as parting with ancestral property is never an easy decision for anybody.

Referring to Hawa Mahal as the place from where Goalparia folk music spread far and wide across the country, the Chief Minister said the government of Assam would ensure the sentiments of the people of Gauripur are taken care of while developing the premises.

“Our aim is to complete the renovation and restoration works by December this year, and open Hawa Mahal for the public from January 1, 2024,” Sarma said.