GUWAHATI: Amid the crisis over the App-based cab services like the Ola and Uber, the Assam government is reportedly mulling to launch a taxi service App for the city of Guwahati.

Notably, the plan of launching an App-based taxi service in Guwahati by the Assam government, follows many complaints by passengers and also drivers.

While the passengers have been complaining about behaviour of the cab drivers, the drivers, on the other hand, have been complaining about the application aggregators.

According to reports, the government taxi service App will be launched under the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

Many passengers in Guwahati have been complaining about the sky-touching fares by cab services like the Ola and Uber.