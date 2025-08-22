Gangtok: Sikkim University (SU) on Friday revoked the provisional admission of MCom student Raj Shekhar Yadav after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Nepali language.

The decision followed an inquiry by the university’s disciplinary committee into a complaint lodged by the Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA) and several faculty members.

The committee found that Yadav, a student from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, had posted objectionable and indecent content on a departmental WhatsApp group between August 14 and 16, including comments disrespectful to the Nepali language and community, as well as national observances such as Independence Day.

Acting on the committee’s recommendations, Vice Chancellor Santanu Kumar Swain, using powers under Statute 29 (4) of the Sikkim University Act and Ordinance OC-12, ordered the immediate cancellation of Yadav’s admission.

Sikkim Police had already arrested Yadav last week and booked him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

Registrar Professor Laxuman Sharma said the inquiry concluded that the student violated the university’s code of conduct. The action reflects SU’s strict approach to maintaining discipline and upholding respect for local languages and cultural sentiments on campus.