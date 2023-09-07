ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a CRPF personnel to death.

The CRPF personnel, identified as Sunil Kumar Pandey, was allegedly stabbed to death at Bordumsa, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday (September 07) night.

The two arrested persons have been identified as: Chao Neuta Min and Chao Arvi Khen – both hailing from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was allegedly stabbed to death by the two miscreants, while another sustained grievous injuries in an attack by two bike-borne miscreants.

Both the CRPF personnel were with the 106th battalion of the CRPF, which is currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Both the CRPF personnel were attacked by miscreants when they were in a market in plain clothes.

The duo were stabbed with a sharp weapon, which resulted in the death of one, while injuring another.

The miscreants fled the scene soon after attacking the CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway.