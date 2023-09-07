ITANAGAR: The central government is planning to construct a large barrage on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh to counter China’s mega dam project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River.

This was informed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Yarlung Tsangpo River in China is a stream of the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh.

“We have to keep Siang alive. If there is a diversion of water (by China), the river’s dimensions will shrink,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM said: “If large volumes of water come down, these will create devastating floods in the Siang valley and areas downstream in neighbouring Assam and Bangladesh.”

“We need to create large structures to protect ourselves from floods,” he added.

The Centre has proposed a barrage on the Siang River so that Chinese activities do not affect the river,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

It may be mentioned here that China has proposed to build a 60,000 megawatt hydro-power plant on Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet as part of its 14th five-year plan.