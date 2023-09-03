Itanagar: Cutting across party lines, leaders in Arunachal Pradesh reacted to the 2023 ‘Standard Map’ of China that lays claim to India’s territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal shares a 1,129-km border with China.

Congress MLA and former Union Minister Ninong Ering has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter of China’s assertiveness in the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled in Delhi on September 9-10.

In his letter to the Prime Minister last week, Congress legislator Ninong Ering said that the deliberate action taken by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Asserting that he has full faith in the wisdom and the might of the Indian Army in defending the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, Ering, who is elected to the state assembly from Pasighat West seat, said that this release of the map was an attack on India’s sovereignty and integrity.

“It is common knowledge that the PRC has earlier tried to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 locations in April 2023, 15 locations in 2021 and 6 places in 2017,” Ering said.

On August 28 China released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” showing Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war as part of its territory.