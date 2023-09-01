ITANAGAR: Netai Chandra Dey, a teacher from the Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected for the prestigious National Teacher’s Award.

This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions to the field of education and his significant impact on students’ lives.

His journey in education sector spans over three decades, during which he has exhibited unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds.

As an innovative and compassionate teacher, he has inspired countless students to achieve their potential and excel academically.

His teaching methodologies emphasize not only academic excellence but also holistic development.

His ability to create engaging and interactive learning environments has earned him respect and admiration from students, colleagues, and parents alike.

His dedication extends beyond the classroom, as he has actively participated in various educational initiatives and community outreach programs.

His dedication to fostering a love for learning has resulted in consistently outstanding academic results. His students consistently achieve top ranks in national and regional examinations, a testament to his effective teaching strategies and mentorship.

The National Teacher’s Award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to education.

His commitment to shaping the future generations and instilling values in them has not only impacted individual lives but also contributed positively to the society at large.

The award serves as an inspiration for educators across the nation to strive for excellence in their teaching practices.

In a rapidly evolving educational landscape, Netai Chandra Dey’s innovative approach, dedication, and passion for teaching serve as a beacon of light.

His recognition as a National Teacher’s Award recipient reaffirms the crucial role that educators play in shaping the future of the nation.

So far three teachers of the institution received the state award and three teachers of the institution received the national award for best teacher.

Moreover, in the Independence Day speech, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Gold Medal for Ramakrishna Mission.

All these achievements during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar are a mark of recognition to the dedicated service of the institution to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.