ITANAGAR: Construction works of the strategic Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is nearing completion.

“It’s almost complete,” said union minister and MP from Arunachal Pradesh – Kiren Rijiju.

The Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be ready for inauguration by the end of September this year, reports said.

Construction of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

It is the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 ft.

After inauguration, the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh will enable faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in Tawang sector along China border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh in February 2019.

The Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is constructed along the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

PM Modi will inaugurate the tunnel after completion.

The Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh is a twin-tube tunnel with one running for 980 metres and the other 1555 metres.

Sela tunnel will by-pass the Sela pass, ensuring all weather road during winters.

It will also cut travel time by at least an hour.