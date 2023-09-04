ITANAGAR: A school teacher in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly molesting and raping his students.

The accused 50-year-old teacher of a private school in Hapoli area of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested on Sunday (September 03).

Moreover, the principal of the school has also been arrested for allegedly not taking any action against the teacher despite several complaints.

The accused teacher was arrested based on an FIR filed by the parents of one of the victim girls.

SP of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh Keni Bagra informed that the accused teacher had allegedly ‘raped’ at least two to three girls of class V and VI.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at a police station in Hapoli area of Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh under the POCSO act.

Further investigation into the case is underway, informed SP of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh Keni Bagra.