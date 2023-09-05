Arunachal: First ever high-altitude marathon to be organised in Tawang

Guwahati: The Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government will jointly organize a marathon in Tawang, a frontier state, on October 1 this year.

This will be the first time ever that a marathon of this scale will be organized in this remote part of the country.

Tawang, which is located at an elevation of 10,000 feet above sea level, will give participants a unique opportunity to take part in one of the very few and possibly the most challenging high-altitude runs in the country.

Also Read: Assam: Dhing Express Hima Das suspended by NADA

The marathon will begin at the football stadium in Tawang.

The main objective of the marathon is to establish Tawang on the adventure sports and marathon map of the country and to give a boost to the tourism sector in the region.

Also Read: Assam CM delighted to see Kumud Kalita in the company of an inspiring gathering

In addition to several marathon enthusiasts from across the country, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF), and all other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), will field strong teams in the event.

The Tawang Marathon will include a marathon, half-marathon, 10-kilometer, and 5-kilometer races. The winners will receive handsome cash prizes in different categories.