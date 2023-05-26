Itanagar: The police recovered a stolen Buddhist holy book from a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh‘s Tawang district and arrested four persons in connection with the theft.

A police officer said the holy book which was stolen from a monastery in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district in April this year was recovered from a place in Luguthang village on Wednesday.

According to a police officer, Arunachal Pradesh police arrested the four persons from Meragoh village on Monday for allegedly stealing the book from Luguthang monastery on April 29.

After receipt of a written complaint from one Tsering Chombey, the district police, led by Jang police station officer-in-charge, Pema Wangchu, launched an investigation and arrested the four persons.

“During interrogation, they revealed that they had stolen the holy book (Ser Choi) from Luguthang Gonpa and had hidden it at a place near Luguthang village,” the police officer said.

A police team, accompanied by two of the accused persons, recovered the stolen book from Luguthang village after nine hours of trekking from Meragoh.

