Imhal: The Meitei Diaspora in Europe held a sit-in protest on Wednesday at the Manifest Ground of the United Nations, adjacent to the iconic Broken Chair in Geneva, Switzerland, to highlight the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

The protest was organized by Khuraijam Athouba, Vice-President of the powerful social organization International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) and spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several civil bodies of Manipur, for his ongoing campaign at the United Nations in Geneva.

The event drew participation from numerous Meitei Diaspora representatives hailing from different parts of Europe, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Prominent speakers and delegates from the Meitei Diaspora across Europe addressed critical issues relating to the prevailing Manipur Violence and the pressing concern of Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorism, which has apparently reduced the southern parts of Manipur to a hub of the infamous Golden Triangle.

Speakers included Khuraijam Athouba, Vice-president IPSA and Spokesperson of COCOMI; Sagolsem Biramani, President of the European Manipuri Association (EMA); Okram Bishwajit Singh, Member of EMA; and Yaikhomba Sagolshem, a Meitei student based in London, who discussed the recent dissemination of disturbing images related to the tragic incidents involving Meitei students Linthoingambi and Hemanjit.

After the event, a seven-member delegation from the Meitei Diaspora in Europe, under the leadership of Khuraijam Athouba, visited the United Nations campus. Notably, the 54th Session of the Human Rights Council was in progress in Geneva.

The delegation distributed informative pamphlets and brochures shedding light on the ongoing Manipur Violence, ‘Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorism’, and the Emerging Golden Triangle within the campus.

Khuraijam Athouba and his team have planned to submit a comprehensive fact finding report addressing these pressing issues to various forums and the concerned rapporteurs of the United Nations in the coming days.