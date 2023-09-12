Imphal: The Meitei diaspora and supporters have urged US President Joe Biden to address the critical ‘humanitarian and environmental’ concerns along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector of India’s northeastern region.

In an open letter to the US president, the group highlighted the issue of large-scale poppy plantations in the southern parts of Manipur bordering Myanmar, which are ‘leading to deforestation, soil erosion, and harm to vital ecosystems’.

These plantations are also contributing to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating global climate change, the letter said.

The group further said that there is a significant influx of refugees from Myanmar into India, particularly Manipur, due to political unrest and economic hardship inside Myanmar. This unchecked infiltration poses multifaceted challenges, including potential power struggles, threats to national security, and the exploitation of vulnerable populations, it said.

The group also mentioned the drug proliferation and cross-border trafficking of narcotics along the porous Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur. The unchecked flow of narcotics poses a significant threat to both India’s national security and global efforts to combat drug-related crime. The porous Indo-Myanmar border has become a hotspot for drug trafficking activities, with militant groups exploiting the region’s vulnerabilities, the group said.

The group urged President Biden to advocate for addressing these issues on the global stage to foster international cooperation for the betterment of the indigenous people living in India’s northeastern states.

The letter was signed by over 1,000 people, including environmental activists, human rights defenders, and scholars.

In a statement, the group said that they were hopeful that President Biden would take their concerns seriously and use his platform to raise awareness of the challenges facing the people of Manipur.