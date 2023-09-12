Guwahati: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other materials in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday (September 12).

Based on intelligence input, the joint team carried out an operation at the district’s Kholmun village and recovered as many as ten weapons along with ammunition including a M4 assault rifle, a 9mm carbine, two single barrel rifles, four 9mm pistols, two improvised mortars, several rounds of live ammunition and war-like stores.

The recovered arms and ammunition were later handed over to the Churachandpur police.

On the other hand, during multiple operations carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts on Monday (September 11), the security forces recovered nine arms, two pompis, 10 rounds of live ammunition, eight munitions and three explosives from Churachandpur, Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Meanwhile, the security forces have been carrying out round the clock search operations and “naka” checkings in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

The Manipur police have erected a total of 131 “nakas” and checkpoints in different areas of the strife-torn state, both in the hill and valley districts.

Moreover, the state police have detained as many as 1,737 persons in connection with violation of laws in different districts of the state over the past 48 hours.