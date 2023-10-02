Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday that the disqualification of ten Kuki MLAs from the hill districts who are demanding a separate administration is under active consideration at the highest political level.

Singh, who is also the leader of the BJP, the chief partner of the BJP-led government in the state, made the statement to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Imphal.

He said that he is in constant touch with central BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, and that the matter is being actively considered.

The ten Kuki MLAs, which includes those from the ruling BJP, have demanded a separate administration after they alleged that the state government failed to protect them during the communal violence between non-tribal and tribal communities that began on May 3, 2023.

There are ten Kuki MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly.

These Kuki legislators, including two ministers, are drawing monthly salaries and perks from the state assembly even though they did not attend the recently concluded assembly session.

Meanwhile, various political parties, including the Janata Dal (United), the regional Manipur People’s Party (MPP), the National People’s Party (NPP), and the Congress, are demanding the disqualification of these non-functional Kuki MLAs at the earliest.