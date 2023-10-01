Imphal: Irate female traders at Imphal in Manipur on Sunday tore down posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest his silence on the killings of two students in the state.

The traders, under the banner of Lukmai Sellup, also boycotted the PM’s Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 campaign, which is being held under the theme “Garbage Free India.”

“We have been boycotting the PM and campaigns for the state against his not to speak a single word with regards to the killing of two students H Linthongambi and H Hemanjit after being gone missing on July 6,” said Asem Nirmala, general secretary of Lukmai Sellup.

She also said that her outfit and members boycotted the Monthly Baat program read out by the PM in the last week of every month because of his “stark ignorance of the early restoration of peace in this strife-torn state.”

The PM’s posters were pasted on vans engaged in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 campaign in and around the historic Ima market of Imphal city. The traders tore the posters into pieces in the morning on Sunday.

Interestingly, the activists of the Lukmai Sellup carried out the cleanness drive in their own resources in and around three women’s market centers in Imphal city ahead of the National Cleanliness Day to be observed across the country on Monday.

The killings of the two students have sparked outrage in Manipur, with many people accusing the government of failing to protect its citizens.