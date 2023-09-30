Imphal: Several widows mourned and paid floral tributes to the photos of their deceased husbands/martyrs who lost their lives in the ongoing communal clashes at a special mourning function held at the THAU Ground, near the Manipur Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

The Meitei widows and thousands of activists of the Arambai Tenggol, (AT) a Meitei socio-cultural organization paid tributes to a total of 73 photos put on display in a row in the mourning function.

Altogether, 73 Meitei people including 13 belonging to the AT lost their lives in the communal clash that erupted on May 3 between, the Meiteis and Kukis.

At least 175 people lost their lives in the mayhem to date.

On Saturday, the AT organized the function to which widows and bereft families of those killed in the ethnic violence paid their tributes to the souls of those martyred.

After the function, thousands of people mostly the AT attired in black-clad took to the streets of Imphal.

The rally converged at the historic Kangla fort, Imphal where the Commander in Chief of the AT led a vow and exchanged vows for protection and preservation of the territorial integrity of the state.

The Commander in Chief called the people particularly the youths of Manipur to join in his organization so as to make peace at the earliest in Manipur.