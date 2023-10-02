Imphal: A high intensity fire broke out in a residential building at Songdai village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday night, official sources said on Monday.

The fire that broke out at around 8 p.m. on Sunday destroyed several items inside the building including tables, chairs, almirahs, desks, benches, household materials, and several important books among others. No injury to any person has been reported so far.

On receiving the information, the Assam Rifles, operating under the IGAR (South), responded promptly and the firefighting team immediately sprang into action with all the necessary types of equipment.

Three fire tenders were pressed into services, a defence wing press statement said.

The Assam Rifles team successfully managed to save the lives of over 47 individuals. They managed to contain the fire within the storage area.

Meanwhile, police and fire services sources said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.