GUWAHATI: Two senior members of ULFA-I have reportedly been ‘executed’ after the outfit served the duo capital punishment at its Myanmar camp.

ULFA-I had reportedly served two of its members with capital punishment for alleged anti-outfit activities.

The two allegedly ‘executed’ ULFA-I members are: Lachit Hazarika, aka, Salim Asom and Nayanmoni Chetia, aka, Bornali.

Lachit Hazarika, aka, Salim Asom was with ULFA-I since the 1990s and is considered to be a close aide of the outfit’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah.

On the other hand, Nayanmoni Chetia, aka, Bornali was an emerging boxer from Tinsukia district in Assam when she joined the ULFA-I in 2021.

Reacting to the reported ‘execution’ of the two ULFA-I leaders, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh slammed the outfit.

Assam DGP GP Singh said: “The heart-breaking news of the death of an indigenous youth in the jungles (ULFA-I camp) has worried everyone. My request to the youth of Assam – do not waste your life for a person and organization for whom your life does not matter.”

The two ULFA-I leaders were reportedly executed at the outfit’s Hachi camp in Sagain area of Myanmar on September 20.