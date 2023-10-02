He not only reads the holy Quran but also reads the slokas or verses from Bhagavad Gita and holy Vedas with deep reverence. It is his unrelenting efforts to blur the religious differences that have made him stand out in a crowd.

Hailing from Assam’s Nalbari district, 46-year-old Mazibur Rahman is a man to reckon with for his compassionate, sympathetic, and generous disposition.

Keeping aside his own faith and code of belief, Rahman, a Muslim, has selflessly performed the last rites of over 88 men and women belonging to the Hindu community.

“I know Gayatri mantra…I have read the holy Quran, Gita and Vedas. All these holy books teach about the value of humanity and selflessly helping people irrespective of caste, religion, or beliefs. It is none other than us who have created a deep chasm among people on religious lines,” says Rahman.

Mazibur’s altruistic outlook is seemingly relatable to the Bard of Brahmaputra and music maestro Dr. Bhupen Hazariak’s message to mankind through his immortal creation – Manuhe manuhar babe, Jodi he okono nabhabe (If a man does not spare a little thought, who else would think for fellowmen).

“People should be compassionate and empathetic toward one another. It helps to connect and feel the pain and suffering of others. We need to have a positive approach towards life. Only then, one can lend his helping hand. When I perform the funeral rituals of those who were abandoned by their families, I don’t differentiate between a Hindu and a Muslim. From the cremation ceremony (Mukhagni) at the cremation site to chanting the mantras and keeping fast, I perform everything as per the Hindu rituals like a member of their family,” Rahman, who is a journalist by profession, says.

Rahman has also received immense support from the people of his community during his philanthropic journey. He says, “I have received phenomenal support from the people of my community. They haven’t questioned or stopped me from performing the last rites of Koka (grandfather) and aita (Grandmother) who were Hindus and passed away at Shanti Niwas Shelter Home. They often accompany me to the cremation ground.”

The shelter home founded by Rahman in the heart of Nalbari town in 2008 is now home to 32 destitute people.

Since 2000, Mazibur has been associated with the media industry as a journalist. While collecting news, he often comes across several such instances where aged parents have been deserted by their children and families.

Recalling one such incident of an aged couple who were abandoned by their 2 children, he says, “An incident of Ramakanta koka and Romoni aita is still vivid in my memory. Their two sons, who were government employees, left them in the lurch. Koka and aita were forced to live in penury in a thatched house after selling off their land for their children’s education. What they got in return was sheer pain and humiliation. Later, koka died by suicide after battling depression and aita left her house for good. I tried to get information regarding her whereabouts, but it was of no avail. I felt deep remorse and sorry as I couldn’t do anything for the family.”

As a newsman, Mazibur, in 2008, reported about an 85-year-old Debojani Das from Sarthebari in Barpeta district, who was abandoned by her family members on the National Highway 27 (formerly 31) near Banekuchi area, on the outskirts of Nalbari town.

Not wrapping up his duty in just garnering the news, Rahman visited the place the next day to inquire about the old woman. But to his utter dismay, he found the destitute Debojani lying on a bench looking absolutely famished and tired.

“Parents always wrap their children in a blanket of unconditional love and warmth. In return, some children shun their aging parents and hesitate to take care of them,” he avers.

With a heavy heart, he rescued her and later helped her to put up at an NGO in Guwahati’s Panikhaiti. In due course, such incidents eventually impelled him to open a shelter home for the destitute and homeless, christening it as Shanti Niwas Onath Ashram.

“After the death of her husband, Debojani aita was abandoned by her three daughters and a son. Not just she was old, she was blind too. This made her condition even worse. She even sold off her property for treatment. But the children kept the money and forced her to live on the streets,” Rahman adds.

After Debojani, he rescued many such elderly people in distress out of altruism and embraced them with love and support. His compassionate demeanour brings smiles to their fragile faces.

“The frailty in most of the inmates makes it difficult for them to even hold a glass to drink water. I feel really happy to spend most of my day with the koka-aita and help them in the activities of daily living such as bathing, taking them to the toilet and feeding et al,” he says.

Rahman says they have been self-funded and have not asked for any government grants or donations to run the old age home.

Mazibur’s philanthropic gesture doesn’t end in just helping the homeless and destitute. He has also gone out of his way to help over 44 needy and meritorious students pursue their higher education.

Rahman has shown the way that selfless and unconditional love do exist in today’s world.