Guwahati: A mild tremor of magnitude 5.3 shook parts of Assam including Guwahati on Monday at around 6:15 PM.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 3 kilometers from Resubelpara, Meghalaya. No damage or injuries have been reported so far.

The tremor was felt in several districts of Assam, including Guwahati, Kamrup, and Sonitpur. People reported feeling the shaking of their buildings and furniture. However, there have been no reports of any damage to property or infrastructure.