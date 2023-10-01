GUWAHATI: A low-intensity earthquake jolted Dhubri district in Assam in the wee hours of Sunday (October 01).

The earthquake that shook Dhubri district in Assam was measured to be 3.1 magnitude on Richter Scale.

This was confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the earthquake was measured to be 17 kilometres.

Earthquake magnitude: 3.1

Occurred on: 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST

Latitude: 26.08

Longitude: 90.05

Depth: 17 km

Location: Dhubri, Assam