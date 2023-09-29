IMPHAL: The Manipur police has formed a committee to look into the allegations of using “excess force” against student protestors by security forces.

The order of formation of the probe committee was passed by Manipur director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh.

“There has been various reports/allegations of use of excess force by the security forces during maintenance of law and order situation in the last few days in Imphal area,” Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh said in the order.

He added: “To verify such complaints/allegations, a committee is being formed to look into the issues and submit the report at the earliest.”

The two-member committee will be headed by Manipur police IG K Jayanta Singh and will be assisted by AAIG Th Sanatomba Singh.

Students in Manipur, especially in the valley areas, have been taking to the streets for the past few days demanding justice for the two Meitei students, who were ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants.

It has been alleged that the Manipur police and other security forces have been using “excessive and brute force” against the student protestors, many of whom are school-going.

A meeting was held at the Manipur police headquarters in Imphal on Thursday (September 29) evening among senior officers of central armed police force (CAPF) “to discuss the present law and order situation” in the state.

In the meeting, it was decided that “minimum force” will be used while dealing with student protestors.

“The officers were apprised of the unfortunate injuries of students as well as security personnel. The forces discussed to use minimum force in dealing with the public especially students,” Manipur police informed in a statement.

The Manipur police further appealed to the students in the state to “co-operate with law enforcement agencies”.

“Manipur police appeals to the students to co-operate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and bringing normalcy back early,” the statement said.

It adds: “Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt by police.”

Notably, the Manipur police and other security forces in Manipur have been criticised for alleged use of “excessive and brute force” against student protestors.

Manipur police, on numerous occasion in the past, was accused of using “excessive force” against protestors.

Allegations of such use of “excessive and brute” force by Manipur police to control student protestors in the valley areas of the state in the past few days have been levelled by many organisations and political leaders.

Despite claims by Manipur police that “security forces employ minimum force to control protesters”, visuals emerging out of the state speak otherwise.

Many visuals have emerged out of Manipur showing police personnel and other armed forces resorting to tear gas shelling, lathi-charging to disperse crowds of protesting students.