IMPHAL: As many as 10 opposition parties in Manipur have demanded “immediate intervention” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quell the fresh tensions that erupted in the Northeast state over the ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by suspected Kuki militants.

Speaking to the media, spokesperson of the ten opposition parties in Manipur, Dr Nimaichand Luwang said that the time is ripe for intervention of PM Narendra Modi with regards to the fresh tensions that erupted in the state.

Massive protests and demonstrations have erupted in Manipur, especially valley areas, in the past few days, over the ‘killing’ of two Meitei students by the suspected Kuki militants, which has resulted in injuries to over 200 protesters, including students, in RAF and police actions.

“The Prime Minister has once again chosen to remain silent and a mute spectator despite wide-spread protests and anger over the ‘killing’ of two students – Hemanjit and Linthoingambi,” said Dr Nimaichand Luwang, a former Manipur minister.

Luwang, a leader of the opposition Janata Dal-United (JD-U) party, said that although some action was taken by the authorities when the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by an unruly mob of Meitei men surfaced on social media, no action has been initiated thus far in regards to the ‘killing’ of the two Meitei students.

The ten opposition parties in Manipur have demanded immediate intervention of the PM in this issue at the earliest.

The ten Opposition parties in Manipur are: Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JDU, NCP, RSP and Shiv Sena-UBT.