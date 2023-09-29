IMPHAL: Students in Manipur, especially in the valley areas, have been taking to the streets for the past few days demanding justice for the two Meitei students, who were ‘killed’ by suspected Kuki militants.

It has been alleged that the Manipur police and other security forces have been using “excessive and brute force” against the student protestors, many of whom are school-going.

A meeting was held at the Manipur police headquarters in Imphal on Thursday (September 29) evening among senior officers of central armed police force (CAPF) “to discuss the present law and order situation” in the state.

In the meeting, it was decided that “minimum force” will be used while dealing with student protestors.

“The officers were apprised of the unfortunate injuries of students as well as security personnel. The forces discussed to use minimum force in dealing with the public especially students,” Manipur police informed in a statement.

The Manipur police further appealed to the students in the state to “co-operate with law enforcement agencies”.

It adds: “Any miscreants taking advantage of the current situation will be firmly dealt by police.”

Notably, the Manipur police and other security forces in Manipur have been criticised for alleged use of “excessive and brute force” against student protestors.

Allegations of such use of “excessive and brute” force by Manipur police to control student protestors in the valley areas of the state in the past few days have been levelled by many organisations and political leaders.

Despite claims by Manipur police that “security forces employ minimum force to control protesters”, visuals emerging out of the state speak otherwise.

Many visuals have emerged out of Manipur showing police personnel and other armed forces resorting to tear gas shelling, lathi-charging to disperse crowds of protesting students.

It may be mentioned here that many of the students participating in the protests in Manipur are school students.

Reacting to the use of “excessive force” by Manipur police to control students’ protests, Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has condemned the “act of barbarism” by armed forces.

“I strongly condemn such act of barbarism by the armed forces… Armed forces should be instructed to be more humane in dealing with such kinds of delicate situation,” Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh said.

On Wednesday (September 27) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had also slammed the Manipur police for “trying to suppress students’ protests” by using “excessive force”.

“The entire state machinery, by using the Manipur police, is trying to suppress the voice of students and their demand for justice,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had said.

Earlier, Manipur police claimed that “miscreants in crowd used iron pieces and stones (marbles) against security forces” during students’ protests in valley areas of the state.

“In retaliation security forces used minimum force to disperse the congregation and fired some tear gas shells in which some people got injured,” Manipur police said.