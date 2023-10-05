GUWAHATI: As many as 23 species of amphibians are on the verge of extinction in Northeast India as climate change is emerging as one of the biggest threats to frogs, salamanders, and caecilians, according to a study published in Nature on Wednesday.

“The study has found that 23 species are threatened with extinction in the Northeast of which 7 are critically endangered and 10 are endangered. Further, 27% of the species (40) are poorly known and lack sufficient information to assess, indicating the need for basic research on this least studied group of animals,” said M Firoz Ahmed, scientist and wildlife biologist at Aaranyak, who is one of the contributing authors to the scientific publication in ‘Nature’.

“In India, scientists evaluated 426 species, of which 136 are in the threatened category. As many as 20% are data deficient, indicating the need for research,” Firoz said.

“Globally 8000 species of amphibians have been evaluated by over 1000 experts and researchers during GAA2022. Between GAA 2004 and GAA 2022, a few critical threats have pushed more than 300 amphibians closer to extinction, according to the study,” Firoz also said.

Also Read: 1000 bridges will be constructed in Assam by 2026, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Climate change was the primary threat for 39% of these species. This number is expected to rise as better data and projections on species’ responses to climate change become available,” he said.

“It is high time that amphibian conservation goes beyond awareness, it should include research on habitat, bioacoustics, behaviour, and evolution. scientists should emphasize,” he added.

The assessment evaluated the extinction risk of more than 8,000 amphibian species from all over the world, including 2,286 species evaluated for the first time.

More than 1,000 experts across the globe contributed their data and expertise, which found that two out of every five amphibians are threatened with extinction.

Between 2004 and 2022, a few critical threats have pushed more than 300 amphibians closer to extinction, according to the study.

Climate change was the primary threat for 39% of these species. This number is expected to rise as better data and projections on species’ responses to climate change become available.

Climate change is especially concerning for amphibians in large part because they are particularly sensitive to changes in their environment.

Also Read: Assam: Baby, who was pronounced dead by doctors, found to be alive before cremation

Habitat destruction and degradation as the result of agriculture (including crops, livestock like cattle and livestock grazing, and silviculture), infrastructure development and other industries is still the most common threat, according to the paper.

Habitat destruction and degradation affect 93% of all threatened amphibian species.

Expanded habitat and corridor protection in the places most important for biodiversity is going to continue to be critical.

Disease caused by the chytrid fungus–which has decimated amphibian species in Latin America, Australia and the United States–and overexploitation also continue to cause amphibian declines.

Habitat destruction and degradation, disease, and overexploitation are all threats that are exacerbated by the effects of climate change.

The study also found that three out of every five salamander species are threatened with extinction primarily as the result of habitat destruction and climate change, making salamanders the world’s most threatened group of amphibians.

North America is home to the most biodiverse community of salamanders in the world, including a group of lungless salamanders abundant in the Appalachian Mountains of the eastern United States.

Because of this, conservationists are concerned about a deadly salamander fungus that has been found in Asia and Europe, called Batrachochytrium salamandrivorans (Bsal), entering the Americas.

The Nature paper provides an update to the 2004 landmark paper that was based on the first global amphibian assessment for the IUCN Red List, which revealed the unfolding amphibian crisis for the first time and established a baseline for monitoring trends and measuring conservation impact.

According to this new study, nearly 41% of all amphibian species that have been assessed are currently globally threatened, considered critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable. This is compared to 26.5% of mammals, 21.4% of reptiles and 12.9% of birds.

Four amphibian species were documented as having gone extinct since 2004—the Chiriquí harlequin toad (Atelopuschiriquiensis) from Costa Rica, the sharp-snouted day frog (Taudactylusacutirostris)from Australia, Craugastormyllomyllon and the Jalpa false brook salamander (Pseudoeuryceaexspectata), both from Guatemala.

Twenty-seven additional critically endangered species are now considered possibly extinct, bringing the total to more than 160 critically endangered amphibians that are considered possibly extinct.

The assessment also found that 120 species improved their Red List status since 1980. Of the 63 species that improved as the direct result of conservation action, most improved due to habitat protection and management.

Conservationists will use the information from this study to help inform a global conservation action plan, prioritize conservation actions at the global level, seek additional resources, and influence policy that can help reverse the negative trend for amphibians.