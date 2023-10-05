GUWAHATI: At least 1000 bridges will be constructed in Assam by 2026.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (October 05).

“We are committed to construct 1000 bridges in Assam by 2026,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this claim after inaugurating a bridge that connects the districts of Tamulpur and Baksa districts.

“This new bridge, built at a cost of Rs 30 crore, between Tamulpur and Baksa districts, will reduce travel time by 50%,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam CM further said that this newly inaugurated bridge between Tamulpur and Baksa districts will “fast-track development in the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region)”.

The Tamulpur-Baksa bridge is expected to directly benefit over 25,000 residents residing in more than 12 villages situated in the vicinity.