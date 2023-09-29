Guwahati: Assam’s Education minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday that the examination fee of HSLC or Class 10 exam under Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will remain the same as it was during last year.

He has issued the clarification on his X handle where he said “There is no hike in the examination fee of HSLC examination under SEBA. The fee structure is as it was in the last year. SEBA fee – Rs 700, Centre fee – Rs 350 and practical exam fee and Rs 150; total 1200. All BPL students are exempted from paying this fee. The news circulated in a section of media is false and baseless.”

There have been reports in certain media section that the state government will increase the examination fees of HSLC exams. The issued the statement to clarify the government’s stance.

Earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that SEBA will not conduct HSLC board exams from next academic year.

The Madhyamik level exams will be conducted as a class examination. However, Assam HS exams will be conducted in the usual manner annually.