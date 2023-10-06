Guwahati: Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS) and Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, Assam have condemned the police highhandedness meted out to the digital platform NewsClick.

“We demand the immediate release of NewsClick founder editor Prabir Purkayastha, and Amit Chakraborty, Administrative Officer of the news platform,” ANS president Ajit Kr Bhuyan told reporters in Guwahati.

“On the basis of a newspaper article, the police raided the homes of media personalities and academics directly and indirectly associated with NewsClick and seized their electronic devices without following due process of law. This is unheard of and a clear case of vendetta against NewsClick for its independent and bold reporting,” he said.

“The same New York Times and other international newspapers wrote copiously about money laundering by the Adani group after the release of a report by the Hindenburg Research. But nothing happened to Adani. Why did the police and the government look the other side? Why this blatant partiality?,” Bhuyan said.

After the raids and the sealing of the NewsClick office, the digital platform issued a statement mentioning that the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, and the Income Tax Department have not been able to substantiate any charges against NewsClick despite being in possession of all its information, documentation, and communications.

“The Newsclick has faced these attacks only because of its fearless reporting. This is a clear attack on press freedom and human rights, which are guaranteed to every individual by the Constitution of India,” said ANS secretary Paresh Malakar.

All people who believe in the constitutional values and principles and democracy must condemn this attack and come out openly in support of the NewsClick, he added.