Guwahati: Three persons including two women were nabbed at Silchal Medical College and Hospital in Cachar, Assam after they allegedly tried to kidnap an infant.

As per reports, the individuals tried to “steal” the infant from the maternity ward.

The accused were caught by the visitors and staff when they tried to flee with the infant in their hands.

Of the accused, the women had approached the mother saying that they would help her in calming down the baby that was crying.

However, after she gave the baby to the suspicious women, they allegedly attacked her and tried to flee with while the man with them waited outside.

As they tried to flee, the mother called for help and the people including the security officials nabbed the three.

The accused have been arrested and the police have begun an investigation.